TCNJ students send inspiring words to Penn Medicine Princeton House Behavioral Health patients at Thanksgiving

The holiday season can be hard for hospital patients, but this year Penn Medicine Princeton House Behavioral Health patients received handmade Thanksgiving cards with messages of inspiration from students at The College of New Jersey.

The 105 cards created by students on campus were delivered in time for Thanksgiving by Eric Van Eck, recovery and prevention coordinator of the TCNJ Collegiate Recovery Program, and TCNJ students. TCNJ’s Collegiate Recovery Program is dedicated to changing lives by providing comprehensive support to students in recovery.

“Our mission during the holiday season and throughout the year is to support our patient community by incorporating hope and joy into their care,” said Yuko Martin, director of allied clinical therapies at Princeton House. “Patients are not always able to see beyond the day-to-day. When they receive the cards of inspiration and encouragement from TCNJ students, they know there is a community of others out there who truly care.”

“This is an event that really hits home for many members of the Collegiate Recovery Community,” said Gabriella Chiricolo. “We write these cards to encourage them to keep going and that we are thinking about the people at Princeton House.”

“We know the importance of support at every part of this journey. It is a community effort,” said biology major Laura Near ’28.

TCNJ supports Princeton House not only at Thanksgiving, but Valentine’s Day, too. TCNJ will continue to find ways to offer support to those in the hospital’s recovery program.

Story shared courtesy of Princeton House Behavioral Health