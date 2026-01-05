Lauren Madden named Sound Science Fellow by the National Center for Science Education

Lauren Madden, professor of elementary science education, was named a Sound Science Fellow by the National Center for Science Education. As one of six scholars receiving this fellowship, Madden will be contributing to national efforts to promote accurate and evidence-based science education in K-12 classrooms.

“I’m incredibly proud of this honor and grateful to partake in the organization’s good work,” Madden said.

For the past five years, her work has centered on K–12 climate change education. During this time, she has prepared current and future teachers to introduce and implement comprehensive climate change learning standards across all subjects and grade levels in New Jersey and beyond.

Along with a group of 24 master teacher fellows, Madden is developing ways to engage students with scientific literacy through initiatives such as school-wide gardening programs, reducing food waste, and advocating for better electronic recycling policies.

“As an elementary science educator my key role is to inspire current and future teachers to engage in meaningful science learning. This fellowship enhances my ability to do just that,” she said.

Madden explains that in an age of online misinformation and clickbait, navigating scientific conversations is increasingly difficult. A core goal of the NSCE fellowship is to ensure that young children are engaging with science backed by data.

“Helping teachers and students alike to collect data, identify credible sources, and use reasoning to grapple with ideas has to stay at the forefront of all science teaching,” Madden said.

She also emphasizes the importance of families and communities in nurturing scientific curiosity and exploration. “Let kids wonder, wander, and explore what they see,” she said.

Little things, like pointing out a worm on the sidewalk or helping kids notice the different moon phases, encourage children to be curious about the world around them. Madden advocates for using what parents already have at their disposal to encourage scientific exploration in young children.

“Saying simple things like ‘let’s find out together’ and using library or internet resources can move these everyday observations and wonderings from noticing to investigating.”

Madden is committed to expanding ongoing efforts that improve scientific education and ensure accuracy in scientific research. Having relied on NSCE resources for years in her own research and teaching, she is eager to play a role in the national and global conversation on climate change education and improving elementary science education.

“Helping children to keep their sights on what’s happening at the edges of human creativity right now can help them to imagine the kinds of solutions that they’re capable of building for the future,” she said.

