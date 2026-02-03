The College of New Jersey earns CAAHEP accreditation for kinesiology and health sciences program

The College of New Jersey earned accreditation for its kinesiology and health sciences program from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs, a national recognition that affirms the program’s academic quality and rigor.

The Committee on Accreditation for the Exercise Sciences, established in 2004 under CAAHEP, accredits undergraduate exercise science and graduate exercise physiology programs. The committee sets standards for academic programs, reviews compliance for accreditation, prepares students for careers in the health and fitness industry, and is supported by the American College of Sports Medicine.

This accreditation underscores TCNJ’s commitment to providing high-quality education and training that meets the national quality assurance standards established by CAAHEP (CoAES), and offers significant advantages for students, graduates, and employers alike.

“This achievement underscores the high caliber of our faculty and the rigor of our educational program,” said Carole Kenner, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

“Earning CAAHEP (CoAES) accreditation is an important milestone for our program and, most importantly, for our students,” said Anne Farrell, chair of the kinesiology and health sciences department. “It confirms that our program is preparing majors with the knowledge, skills, and professional standards needed to succeed in today’s healthcare-, fitness-, and wellness-focused environments.”

For students, it ensures a high-quality educational experience that equips them with the knowledge, skills, and professional competencies essential for success in their chosen health profession.

Graduates of CAAHEP-accredited programs are highly sought after by employers, opening doors to enhanced job opportunities and career growth. Additionally, many professional certification bodies require graduation from a CAAHEP-accredited program for eligibility to sit for certification exams — an essential step toward licensure and professional practice.

Employers can trust that graduates from CAAHEP-accredited programs are well-prepared to meet the ever-evolving demands of the healthcare field. These graduates bring a strong foundation of knowledge and practical experience, enabling them to deliver high-quality care and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

“Choosing a CAAHEP-accredited program is crucial for students seeking a career in allied health,” said Barry S. Eckert, president of CAAHEP. “It ensures that they receive an education that is both comprehensive and relevant to current industry needs, ultimately benefiting their future employers and people receiving care.”

For more information about the accredited kinesiology and health sciences program, visit khs.tcnj.edu or call 609-771-3034.

— Emily W. Dodd ’03