TCNJ recognized nationally for deep commitment to community engagement

The College of New Jersey has been reclassified as a Carnegie Community Engagement Classified campus, anational recognition that highlights the college’s deep and ongoing commitment to working alongside communities through teaching, learning, and service.

Awarded by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, the Community Engagement Classification is considered one of the highest honors a college or university can receive for its public impact.

Unlike traditional rankings, this designation is not automatic. Institutions must apply and provide extensive evidence showing that community engagement is a core part of who they are and how they operate.

“The Carnegie Elective Classification for Community Engagement serves as one of the highest forms of external validation for our campus,” said Michael A. Bernstein. “Earning this re-classification is a testament to the fact that community engagement is not just something we do at TCNJ, but it is a defining feature of who we are. It confirms that our commitment to the public good is integrated into the fabric of our strategic plan, our curriculum, and our culture.”

TCNJ was first awarded the classification in 2015, and this reclassification marks the college’s first renewal. The process took nearly two years and involved faculty, staff, administrators, students, and community partners from across the region. Together, they documented how community engagement is woven into academic courses, research, co-curricular programs, and long-term partnerships.

As part of the review, the college demonstrated how students apply classroom learning to real-world challenges, whether through community-based research, community engaged-learning courses, civic engagement initiatives, or partnerships with local organizations. According to the 2022 National Survey of Student Engagement, 83 percent of TCNJ students reported having at least one course that included a community-based project.

Beyond student learning, the Carnegie elective classification strengthens TCNJ’s national reputation, supports grant applications, and helps attract students and faculty who value public service and civic responsibility.

“This classification belongs to our community partners as much as it belongs to us,” said Brittany Aydelotte, assistant provost for high impact practices and student support. “It affirms that we are building meaningful and reciprocal relationships, and that we’re committed to continuing this work for years to come.”

