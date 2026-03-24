TCNJ reaches all-time high of 14,400 applications 

More students than ever have their eyes set on The College of New Jersey, and it shows.

TCNJ received a record 14,400 applications for the incoming Class of 2030, reflecting strong demand among prospective students and families for the college’s high-quality, high-value degree programs.

The milestone comes as TCNJ also reports record numbers of prospective students visiting campus.

Admissions leaders say the boost reflects what today’s students prioritize in their college search: academic excellence, strong career outcomes, and a close-knit campus community.

“Return on investment has become increasingly important to the students and parents visiting TCNJ, and our college has some of the highest ROI markers in the nation,” Lisa Angeloni, vice president for enrollment management, said. “One very important outcome is that TCNJ has one of the highest graduation rates of any public college or university in the nation.”

Students who enroll at TCNJ tend to stay and to succeed. TCNJ boasts the ninth highest four-year graduation rate in the nation (and the highest in New Jersey) among traditional, four-year public universities, per the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System’s latest data.

TCNJ has consistently held the top spot in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings in the Regional Universities — North category for the past 36 years.

The college was one of only 75 schools highlighted in Jeff Selingo’s book Dream School, which examines institutions that deliver strong academic quality and meaningful student outcomes.

The college’s focus on a supportive, high-impact student experience translates into strong outcomes after graduation. TCNJ ranks among the top 25% for the Best (Graduate) Salaries in the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse’s 2026 Best Colleges in the U.S. rankings. Top employers include AT&T, Boeing, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, L’Oreal, Microsoft, NBCUniversal, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. TCNJ graduates also go on to prestigious graduate and professional schools including Columbia University, Harvard Law School, Johns Hopkins University, Princeton University, and Yale University.

Learn more about visiting TCNJ at admissions.tcnj.edu.