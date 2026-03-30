11th annual Day of Giving draws big love for Lions 

The entire TCNJ community came together to show their love of Lions during the 11th annual Day of Giving on Thursday, March 26.

More than 2,000 donors participated, raising over $670,000 to provide support for scholarships, programs, and opportunities in and out of the classroom that change the lives of TCNJ students.

View photos from the day.

“This year’s Day of Giving was defined by a surge of collective energy,” Christine Buber, director of annual giving, said. “Donors at home and from every corner of campus came together to prove that our community’s impact is truly unstoppable.”

Here are some highlights of the day, by the numbers:

Total funds raised: $671,702 — a record!

Highest number of challenge funds unlocked: $329,000

2,046 total donors made gifts to over 100 programs

979 donors supported TCNJ Athletics

79 donors raised $136,166 for EOF

140 donors made their gift to the School of Humanities and Social Sciences — the most donors to a specific academic school

“Behind every dollar donated is a student who will benefit from expanded resources and support,” Buber said. “This annual Day of Giving program reminds us that generosity doesn’t have to be grand to be meaningful.”

Get a full recap of the day by visiting dayofgiving.tcnj.edu.

Learn more about ways to support TCNJ and make a gift online at any time by visiting give.tcnj.edu.