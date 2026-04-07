TCNJ students turn tax season into hands-on learning

Students at TCNJ are gaining hands-on experience in tax preparation while serving their local community through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, a nationwide initiative sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service and run locally through the United Way of Greater Mercer County.

Designed to assist low- to moderate-income individuals, the VITA program offers free tax preparation services while helping taxpayers identify valuable tax credits they might qualify for and claim refunds they might otherwise miss.

“The VITA program’s service has provided the community with real savings from tax refunds and tax preparation fees,” TCNJ associate accounting professor Maria Domingo said.

At TCNJ, the program is integrated into coursework and connects students directly with residents across Mercer County. Domingo teaches an upper-level accounting course on federal income taxation, which anchors student involvement in the program and introduces them to real-world tax preparation. Before volunteering, students must complete IRS certification which includes an exam and simulated tax return preparation, to ensure they are qualified to participate in the program.

But the experience offers more than technical training and VITA certification.

“They’re applying the knowledge they’ve learned and using it to help the community,” Domingo said. By working through real-life tax scenarios, students reinforce classroom concepts while gaining experience with industry tools and engaging with individual taxpayers.

“One thing I’ve learned from the VITA program is the real responsibility that comes with preparing tax returns,” accounting major Zachary Niedzielski ’27 said. “In a classroom, assignments don’t carry the same weight as working on an actual return that directly impacts someone’s financial situation. This experience taught me the importance of accuracy, attention to detail, and accountability in a way that can’t be fully replicated in a classroom.”

Students also build professional skills like time management, collaboration, and attention to detail, along with interpersonal communication skills developed through direct interaction with taxpayers and other volunteers.

“When I completed a tax return on April 15, the taxpayer told me her grandson was born that day,” Niedzielski said. “It was nice to hear some good news during a stressful time, and it was a good reminder that each taxpayer is a real person with their own life beyond numbers and taxes.”

Some students choose to complete their VITA work for academic credit through the accounting department’s internship program, while others volunteer independently during the spring tax season.

“This experience fits perfectly with my long-term career plans,” accounting major Gabriella Hyman ’26 said. “I have an internship with Deloitte this summer, so getting this tax experience early on is really helpful.”

Beyond the classroom, the community impact is just as significant. For the 2024 tax year, United Way’s VITA volunteers in Mercer County prepared more than 2,200 tax returns, resulting in approximately $2.3 million in refunds. TCNJ student volunteers contributed to roughly 20 percent of those filings, demonstrating their substantial role in the program.

“The success of the VITA program relies on the commitment and professionalism of our volunteers,” Bill Bright, VITA coordinator at the United Way of Greater Mercer County, said. “Over the past four years, the response from area colleges in general and TCNJ in particular has been a key component of our continued growth in the community.”

As participation continues to grow, the VITA program highlights the value of experiential learning: preparing students for professional success while delivering meaningful support to residents in the local community.

“Talking to people of different backgrounds and learning about different financial situations and experiences has been one of the greatest takeaways from this experience,” Hyman said.

— Emily W. Dodd ’03