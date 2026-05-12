At the New Jersey State House, TCNJ interns learn journalism in real time 

From attending Governor Mikie Sherrill’s inauguration ceremony to covering the historic New Jersey General Assembly’s 250th commemorative session at Princeton University, student interns with the NJ State House News Service are immersing themselves in the fast-paced world of government reporting.

The NJ State House News Service collaborates with several colleges and universities in the state to mentor students interested in media careers. This program is supported by a grant from the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium. This semester, students from The College of New Jersey are interning in a variety of roles, including reporting and photography.

Interning with the NJ State House News Service gives students hands-on experience covering local issues, while allowing them to experience the high-pressure environment of a state newsroom and learn valuable skills to navigate professional careers in journalism.

Interns are responsible for producing stories each week, including writing, recording, or editing, all while collaborating in editorial meetings, attending state government hearings, and conducting interviews with lawmakers and residents.

Andre Paras ’28, a communication studies major, provides visual coverage as part of his assignments, including photographing Governor Mikie Sherrill’s inaugural ball where he worked alongside major networks like NBC and CBS.

“I’ll never forget the adrenaline rush of hearing ‘Jersey Girl’ being performed right next to me while capturing a moment that just didn’t feel real,” he said.

Brinda Patel ’26, a marketing major and journalism minor, reports in person on Thursdays, using the rest of her week to interview sources, draft articles, and cover events.

Most recently, she was able to attend the New Jersey General Assembly’s 250th commemorative session at Princeton University, where she met Assemblyman Louis Greenwald, who represents her county.

“I’ve seen Assemblyman Greenwald at school assemblies during my K–12 years,” Patel said. “It felt like a full-circle moment to meet him face-to-face.”

Beyond professional networking with NJ legislators, Patel sees this internship as an opportunity to grow personally as well.

“I am someone who has dealt with anxiety for a long time, and this internship was a perfect way to overcome that,” she said.

“Since the fall of 2023, 10 of our students have interned at the State House, and the experience has been transformative,” Kathleen Webber, journalism and professional writing coordinator, said. “They walk away with a deep understanding of state government and how to report on the issues impacting their own communities. By working alongside veteran journalists, our students have gained real-world newsroom experience and navigated tight deadlines.”

Webber notes that the hands-on nature of the program is its greatest strength.

“Students see in real time how lawmakers debate things like the state budget. Last fall, our interns even covered the gubernatorial election from the candidates’ headquarters,” she said.

For program alum Isabella Darcy ’26, the experience led directly to a job offer as a communications associate with the New Jersey Assembly Majority office.

“The internship changed her career path,” Webber said. “I am incredibly grateful our students have this opportunity every semester.”

— Leah Cruz ’26