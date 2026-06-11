TCNJ and Mercer County Technical Schools launch AI and robotics dual enrollment pathway to build New Jersey’s future workforce

On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, The College of New Jersey and Mercer County Technical Schools celebrated the launch of a groundbreaking dual enrollment partnership that will provide high school students with a direct pathway into the rapidly expanding fields of artificial intelligence and robotics.

Supported through the New Jersey Department of Education’s highly competitive Expanding Career Pathways in Artificial Intelligence & Robotics Grant, the partnership establishes one of the state’s first comprehensive AI and robotics career pathways connecting secondary education, higher education, and workforce preparation. Mercer County Technical Schools was one of only two districts statewide selected to receive the grant.

“This partnership represents the very best of public education working together to create opportunity,” said Michael Bernstein, president of The College of New Jersey. “By connecting high school students with college-level learning experiences in artificial intelligence and robotics, we are expanding access, strengthening workforce readiness, and helping students envision themselves as future innovators, engineers, and technology leaders. Together with Mercer County Technical Schools, we are creating pathways that will benefit students, employers, and communities across New Jersey.”

The grant program was established by the New Jersey Department of Education to help county vocational-technical school districts partner with four-year colleges and industry specialists to develop rigorous Career and Technical Education pathways in AI and robotics. The initiative also promotes generative AI literacy and fosters collaboration among K–12 educators, higher education faculty, and industry experts to ensure curriculum relevance and long-term sustainability.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates what is possible when educational institutions align around a shared vision for student success,” said Charles Powell, superintendent of Mercer County Technical Schools. “This program will provide our students with unprecedented opportunities to engage with cutting-edge technologies, earn college credit, and gain a competitive advantage as they pursue higher education and careers in some of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy.”

Research consistently shows that students who participate in dual enrollment programs are more likely to enroll in college, remain enrolled, and complete degree programs. Through TCNJ’s expanding network of dual enrollment partnerships, students gain valuable exposure to college expectations while benefiting from the support systems available within their high school environment.

“This partnership creates the first dual enrollment artificial intelligence career and technical education pathway of its kind between these two outstanding public institutions,” said Mercer County Executive Dan Benson. “It reflects exactly the kind of collaboration we are striving to build across Mercer County. By connecting students with emerging technologies through hands-on, career-focused learning, we are helping prepare them for the opportunities and challenges of a changing economy. We want our students to be curious. We want them to be innovative. And we want them to have every opportunity to build successful careers right here in Mercer County.”

Speakers at Wednesday’s event included Charles Powell, superintendent of Mercer County Technical Schools; Michael Bernstein, president of The College of New Jersey; Mercer County Executive Dan Benson; and New Jersey Assemblywoman Tennille McCoy. State higher education leaders, faculty members, elected officials, and students also participated in the celebration.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to preparing New Jersey students for careers in emerging technologies while strengthening the state’s innovation economy and talent pipeline.