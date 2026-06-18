TCNJ partners with PSE&G for improved energy efficiency

The College of New Jersey is amplifying its environmental responsibility and sustainability initiatives through a new partnership with PSE&G’s Engineered Solutions Program.

This collaboration will reduce the college’s overall annual energy usage by 10 percent by modernizing the lighting systems in almost every room on campus, upgrading HVAC equipment, and converting several hot water systems from gas and steam to electric so as to allow for the use of renewable energy sources.

“Every member of our campus community will benefit from these efforts and initiatives, from better lighting to more comfortable climate control in our buildings,” said Paul Romano, senior director of sustainability and energy management at TCNJ. “This project will serve as the cornerstone to our goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2040 and the financial savings will allow us to make further future investments towards achieving that.”

Lighting costs account for approximately 25 percent of energy expenses for the college each year. These new measures, which include replacing nearly 25,000 light fixtures and controls across campus, are anticipated to provide significant savings on utility costs and minimize deferred capital and maintenance costs.

“We’re proud to partner with The College of New Jersey as it invests in upgrades that will reduce energy use, lower operating costs and create a more comfortable campus environment, while advancing its sustainability goals,” said Rachael Fredericks, director, Energy Services at PSE&G. “By combining incentives with our on-bill repayment option, we’re helping make large-scale energy efficiency projects more accessible, enabling institutions to move forward with investments that might otherwise be out of reach.”

The PSE&G program will pay roughly half of the total project cost of $14 million. The college will repay approximately $6 million through an on-bill repayment plan at 0% interest over a five-year period, which allows the college to save roughly $38,000 annually during that time.

Once the repayment period is completed, the college is projected to save approximately $1.3 million each year on its energy costs.

“The anticipated reduction in electric and natural gas consumption will not only reduce our current utility expense, but will serve to reduce the risk of future commodity price escalation and demonstrate the college’s commitment to our sustainability goals,” Romano said.

PSEG’s Engineered Solutions Program provides big savings and bid-ready designs on whole-building energy efficiency upgrades for large facilities. Eligible customers include municipalities, colleges and universities, schools, hospitals, nonprofits, and multi-family housing complexes.