Black Hawk chopper, football home opener, and military and first responder appreciation will commemorate 9/11 on Saturday, Sept. 11 

On Saturday, September 11, The College of New Jersey will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by honoring military and first responders during a special halftime presentation at TCNJ football’s home opener against SUNY Cortland.

Kickoff is at noon in Lions Stadium. Gabrielle Bobo ’22, a health and exercise science major and member of ROTC, will sing the national anthem.

In addition, an Army Black Hawk helicopter is scheduled to land at 10 a.m. in Lot 5 and remain for several hours. Visitors will have the opportunity to talk to the pilot and take pictures. Ewing police and fire and TCNJ police and EMS will also be participating. All are welcome.

“We commemorate the anniversary of September 11, 2001 to thank those who sacrificed their lives, so that others may live under the banner of freedom they helped preserve,” said Tim Grant, chief of TCNJ Campus Police. “It is a grateful country that acknowledges the brokenhearted families who have continued on without these heroes. And 20 years later, we also celebrate those who have continued the tradition of selfless service during extraordinary times.”

For more information about the football game, visit www.tcnjathletics.com