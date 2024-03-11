Winnifred Brown-Glaude named to Diverse’s list of outstanding women in higher education

The publication Diverse: Issues In Higher Education recently honored Winnifred Brown-Glaude, professor of African American studies and sociology, on its 40 Outstanding Women in Higher Education list.

Diverse recognizes trailblazing women who are paving the way for other female leaders. The publication’s editorial team selected each of this year’s honorees for demonstrating perseverance and tenacity, and broadly impacting the academy and beyond.

“I am honored to be included in the 2024 class of leading women in higher education,” Brown-Glaude said. “In its 13th annual special report, Diverse highlighted 40 women who have made a difference in society by attacking some of higher education’s toughest challenges, exhibiting extraordinary leadership skills, and making a difference in their respective communities. I am grateful for this recognition as it inspires me to continue to strive for inclusive excellence at TCNJ.”

As former chair of the African American studies department at TCNJ, Brown-Glaude was instrumental in the push to offer an official major in the subject; while the African American studies minor at the college was established in 1972, the major was approved and offered for the first time in 2016.

Brown-Glaude’s research interests include race and ethnicity in the Anglophone Caribbean; race, gender, and informal economies; and gender and globalization. She has written several articles and books including Doing Diversity in Higher Education: Faculty Leaders Share Challenges and Strategies and The Toni Morrison Book Club, a group memoir written with three of her TCNJ colleagues (read more in the winter 2020 issue of TCNJ Magazine).

She earned her PhD in sociology from Temple University.

— Emily W. Dodd ’03