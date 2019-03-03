TCNJ Weather Alert

On Monday, March 4, TCNJ will have a two-hour delayed opening. Administrative offices and Gitenstein Library will open at 10:30 a.m. On-campus classes will begin at 11:00 a.m. We will continue to monitor conditions and communicate further updates, if warranted, in the morning.
Please note:
- Housing room selection will continue as scheduled due to selection being a virtual process. Students should plan on making their selection during their assigned time slot. Anyone needing additional support during their selection, should email housing@tcnj.edu or call 609.771.2301.
- Faculty have the option of conducting their 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. classes online. Students should check with their instructor(s) to determine whether or not their class(es) will meet virtually.
- All on-campus events prior to 10:30 a.m. are canceled.
- The extended study area of Gitenstein Library will be open beginning at 7:30 a.m. via swipe access.
- For current Dining Services locations and hours, visit: https://tcnj.sodexomyway.com
- Brower Student Center will open at 9:30 a.m. Visit: https://bsc.tcnj.edu/hours/