The Signal earns prestigious college newspaper awards

The Signal, TCNJ’s student-run newspaper, earned seven awards in the 2019–20 New Jersey Press Foundation College Newspaper Contest, including first-place awards in the categories of Biography and Personality Profile, and Investigative Reporting.

The Signal was established as TCNJ’s student newspaper in 1885, making it one of the oldest college newspapers in the nation.

Emilie Lounsberry, professor of journalism and professional writing and faculty advisor to the newspaper, says that The Signal serves as the institutional memory of the college.

“Year after year, students run this very independent news organization and learn what it’s like to be professional journalists,” says Lounsberry, “They usually do very well on these annual contests, and it is such a joy to see all their hard work recognized.”

Camille Furst ’22, managing editor, won first place in the category Biography and Personality Profile for her stories “First-generation student receives acceptance to the College” and “Exonerated Five member reflects on Central Park, fights for justice.”

Furst says these awards are a testament to the team’s dynamic. “We all have the same goal of getting credible, reliable, and compelling journalism out to the college community,” she says.

Editor-in-chief of The Signal, Emmy Liederman ’21, won third place for Biography and Profile writing for her story “Professor reflects on Pulitzer-winning picture.”

“I am continuously proud of my staff for working hard to keep our readers informed, even during the most uncertain times,” says Liederman.

Five other staff members for The Signal also won awards:

Jane Bowden ’20, managing editor, won third place for Feature Writing with her story “Eating disorders affect everyone, regardless of size.” Her stories “Everyone has mental health — everyone can see a therapist” and “Community college deserves more respect” earned her third place for Column/Opinion Writing.

Michelle Lampariello ’20, Elizabeth Zakaim ’19, Miguel Gonzalez ’19, and Caleigh Carlson ’19 won first place for Enterprise/Investigative Reporting with their story “Community responds to Trenton water quality report.”

Colleen Rushnak ’21 won third place for Sports Writing with her story “Cheer wins UCA National Championship.”

Rich Miller ’22 earned third place for Arts and Entertainment/Critical Writing with his stories “TikTok takes world by storm, launches users to fame” and “Fans rejoice with return of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NJ Press Foundation conference was canceled, but Lounsberry plans to host a luncheon to recognize the winners when campus reopens.

— Sarah Voorhees ’20