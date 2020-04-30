TCNJ expediting distribution of CARES Act emergency relief funds

TCNJ continues to identify ways to ease the financial hardships being endured by members of our campus community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To that end, the college is expediting the distribution of the Higher Education Emergency Relief funding it received through the establishment of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

“We know these are challenging times for many of our students and their families,” says TCNJ President Kathryn A. Foster. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to make this federal funding available and will do everything possible to distribute it expeditiously and equitably.”

The CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund sent money to schools to use for emergency financial aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the pandemic.

This money is expressly intended to help students who are experiencing a variety of financial hardships related to the pandemic.

To be eligible for assistance, degree-seeking students must be enrolled in the spring 2020 semester and be eligible to apply for federal Title IV financial aid. The application for this grant is now available.

Eligible students may apply online beginning April 30 through June 30, 2020, or until all funds are exhausted.

Expenses eligible for CARES Act funding include, but are not necessarily limited to, medical, food, housing, utilities, technology, relocation costs to return home, unexpected childcare, course materials, and other unexpected expenses included in the student’s cost of attendance.

TCNJ anticipates a large volume of applications and will work to process submissions as quickly as possible. The college’s goal is to provide funding decisions as soon as possible, but no later than 7–10 business days depending upon the sufficiency of the application and required documentation.

A list of FAQs is also available to help answer any questions about the process.