TCNJ joins initiative inviting residents studying out of state to come home

TCNJ President Kathryn A. Foster joined the presidents of nine other New Jersey four-year public universities and colleges today in issuing a call for the 120,000 state residents who attend higher education institutions outside of New Jersey to come home, enroll in New Jersey institutions, and help rebuild the state as a part of a new New Jersey Scholar Corps.

Through its participation in the program, The College of New Jersey is offering residents who are accepted for transfer from accredited out-of-state institutions:

Guaranteed acceptance of credits earned with a grade of C or better.

Promise a speedy review of applications.

Waiver of TCNJ application fee. Submission of standardized test scores are optional.

Opportunity to participate in college-sponsored community service activities.

“Given the hardship and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, many Garden State residents who had been studying out of state will undoubtedly be looking for high-quality, lower-cost, closer-to-home options for their education,” says Foster. “The College of New Jersey is proud to join the state’s other public colleges and universities in opening its doors to these students, offering them the opportunity to earn a degree and make a difference in their home state.”

The other participating institutions are Montclair State University, the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Rowan University, Kean University, New Jersey City University, Ramapo College, Stockton University, Thomas Edison State University, and William Paterson University.

TCNJ has extended its deadline for transfer applications to July 1. For more information and to apply, please visit the college’s New Jersey Scholar Corps website.