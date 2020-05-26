Oh, the places TCNJ’s Class of 2020 will go

Turning their tassels in one of the most challenging times, members of the Class of 2020 are ready to leverage all they’ve learned as they enter the next phase of their professional endeavors. This diverse group will explore opportunities ranging from international veterinary school to the armed forces.
Below are highlights of what lies ahead for some of these remarkable and resilient students. You make us proud, #TCNJ2020!
Haley Pellegrino, public health
Haley has been admitted to New York Law School on a full scholarship.
Daniel Funke, computer engineering
Daniel completed his second undergraduate degree in computer engineering while working full time as an intraoperative neurophysiology technologist in the operating room and interventional radiology suite at Capital Health in Trenton.
Caroline Muccifori, communication studies
Caroline will be joining NFL Films as a player and talent relations coordinator.
George Favetta, Sean Ilves, and Charles Mazzuco, finance
George, Sean, and Charles, plan to enter the armed forces. George and Charles were part of TCNJ’s ROTC program.
Alyssa Spagnuolo, elementary education
Alyssa has accepted a middle school science teacher position in Bergen County, New Jersey.
Shannon Picklo, Cynthia Reynolds, and Rob Wagner, physics
The trio will continue their education in TCNJ’s first urban education master’s cohort.
Jessica James, public health
Jessica will start her dual master’s in public health and social work at Columbia University.
Rachel Edwards, psychology
Rachel will be enrolling in the University College Dublin School of Veterinary Medicine in Ireland.
Julie Burkett and Erin Scheidemann, biology
Both will be pursuing PhD programs; Julie at Vanderbilt University and Erin at Georgetown University.
Kristine Spike, communication studies
Kristine is enrolled in the master of science in public health program at Johns Hopkins, the top-ranked school of public health in the United States.
Meghan Currie, finance, and Michael Ciccotta, management
Meghan and Michael will both be attending law school; Meghan at Seton Hall Law School and Michael at Temple University’s Beasley School of Law.
Rebecca Ramp, master of arts in teaching
Rebecca was offered a first-grade teaching position in Winslow Township, New Jersey.
Ismail Hinds, philosophy
Ismail has joined the Holy Trinity Monastery as a seminarian to become an Orthodox priest.
Nicholas Tusay, physics
Nicholas was awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship and will attend Penn State University’s astronomy PhD program.
Ryan Strenkowski, interactive multimedia
Ryan was offered a job at Blizzard Entertainment, makers of the famous World of Warcraft and Overwatch video game titles.
Cassandra Pullen, public health
Cassandra was named a clinical coordinator at Johnson & Johnson.
Frank DiNozzi, elementary education
Frank will be joining the Peace Corps to provide assistance wherever needed in the world.
— David Pavlak