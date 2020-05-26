Oh, the places TCNJ’s Class of 2020 will go

Turning their tassels in one of the most challenging times, members of the Class of 2020 are ready to leverage all they’ve learned as they enter the next phase of their professional endeavors. This diverse group will explore opportunities ranging from international veterinary school to the armed forces.

Below are highlights of what lies ahead for some of these remarkable and resilient students. You make us proud, #TCNJ2020!

Haley Pellegrino, public health

Haley has been admitted to New York Law School on a full scholarship.

Daniel Funke, computer engineering

Daniel completed his second undergraduate degree in computer engineering while working full time as an intraoperative neurophysiology technologist in the operating room and interventional radiology suite at Capital Health in Trenton.

Caroline Muccifori, communication studies

Caroline will be joining NFL Films as a player and talent relations coordinator.

George Favetta, Sean Ilves, and Charles Mazzuco, finance

George, Sean, and Charles, plan to enter the armed forces. George and Charles were part of TCNJ’s ROTC program.

Alyssa Spagnuolo, elementary education

Alyssa has accepted a middle school science teacher position in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Shannon Picklo, Cynthia Reynolds, and Rob Wagner, physics

The trio will continue their education in TCNJ’s first urban education master’s cohort.

Jessica James, public health

Jessica will start her dual master’s in public health and social work at Columbia University.

Rachel Edwards, psychology

Rachel will be enrolling in the University College Dublin School of Veterinary Medicine in Ireland.

Julie Burkett and Erin Scheidemann, biology

Both will be pursuing PhD programs; Julie at Vanderbilt University and Erin at Georgetown University.

Kristine Spike, communication studies

Kristine is enrolled in the master of science in public health program at Johns Hopkins, the top-ranked school of public health in the United States.

Meghan Currie, finance, and Michael Ciccotta, management

Meghan and Michael will both be attending law school; Meghan at Seton Hall Law School and Michael at Temple University’s Beasley School of Law.

Rebecca Ramp, master of arts in teaching

Rebecca was offered a first-grade teaching position in Winslow Township, New Jersey.

Ismail Hinds, philosophy

Ismail has joined the Holy Trinity Monastery as a seminarian to become an Orthodox priest.

Nicholas Tusay, physics

Nicholas was awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship and will attend Penn State University’s astronomy PhD program.

Ryan Strenkowski, interactive multimedia

Ryan was offered a job at Blizzard Entertainment, makers of the famous World of Warcraft and Overwatch video game titles.

Cassandra Pullen, public health

Cassandra was named a clinical coordinator at Johnson & Johnson.

Frank DiNozzi, elementary education

Frank will be joining the Peace Corps to provide assistance wherever needed in the world.

— David Pavlak