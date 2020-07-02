TCNJ approves dual-certification program in Elementary and Early Childhood Education

On Tuesday, June 30, TCNJ’s Board of Trustees approved a new graduate dual-certification program in the Department of Elementary and Early Childhood Education.

This new dual-certification program offers those interested in becoming teachers an opportunity to seek New Jersey Certificates of Eligibility with Advanced Standing (CEAS) in both early childhood (pre-K through 3rd grade) and elementary education (Kindergarten through 6th grade).

The dual-certification is especially valuable in today’s workplaces where Departments of Education in many states across the country are promoting the idea of integrating preschools within the public-school domain, thus making our program graduates more marketable.

“This one-year program gives candidates a high quality, rigorous, immersive experience, while costing less than a typical graduate degree program,” said Suzanne McCotter, Dean of TCNJ’s School of Education. “With placements in diverse classrooms and closely mentored clinical experiences, candidates can hone their teaching skills, ready to join the dynamic teaching profession with confidence.”

The program utilizes multiple instructional formats: online, blended, and in-person, thus making a more convenient, flexible, and accessible format.

For more information on the program please visit https://eeced.tcnj.edu/programs/graduate/dual-certification/.

— Luke Sacks