Overall cost of attending TCNJ drops for all undergraduates

Continuing efforts to limit the financial burden on our campus community during the COVID pandemic, TCNJ’s Board of Trustees approved a budget at its June 30 meeting that will result in a lower overall cost of attendance for undergraduate students for the coming academic year.

The cost will be reduced by 3.5 percent for in-state undergraduates and 2.5 percent for out-of-state undergraduates.

“Concern for our students and families, many of whom are directly impacted by the recession caused by the pandemic, was an important consideration in our budget process,” said TCNJ President Kathryn A. Foster.

Among efforts to reduce the overall cost, the college is keeping tuition flat and eliminating the Student Activity and Card Service fees for the coming academic year and the Brower Student Center Fee for the fall semester.