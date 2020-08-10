Avi Shah ’20 awarded $8,500 Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship

Avi Shah of East Brunswick, New Jersey, has been awarded a Fellowship worth $8,500 by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi—the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Shah is one of 58 recipients nationwide to receive a Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship.

Shah received a bachelor’s degree in biology in spring 2020. As a Phi Kappa Phi Fellow, Shah will pursue a Doctor of Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. Shah was previously named a 2019 Goldwater Scholar, the most prestigious national designation for undergraduate students studying mathematics, science, and engineering.

Since its creation in 1932, the Fellowship Program has become one of the Society’s most visible and financially well-supported endeavors, allocating $615,000 annually to outstanding students for first-year graduate or professional study. This year’s program awarded 50 fellowships of $8,500, six $20,000 Marcus L. Urann Fellowships, named for the Society’s founder, and two awards at $35,000 each, the 1897 Fellowship and the Sherrill Carlson Fellowship.

The selection process for a fellowship is based on the applicant’s evidence of graduate potential, undergraduate academic achievement, service and leadership experience, letters of recommendation, personal statement of educational perspective and career goals, and acceptance in an approved graduate or professional program.

Phi Kappa Phi Fellowships are part of the Society’s robust awards program, which gives nearly $1 million each year to outstanding members and students on chapter campuses through study abroad grants, dissertation fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development, member and chapter awards, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.

To see the complete list of 2020 Phi Kappa Phi Fellows and learn more about the program, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org/Fellowship.

About Phi Kappa Phi

