TCNJ among national leaders in four-year graduation rate

TCNJ ranked fifth in a recent Chronicle of Higher Education Almanac ranking of Public Colleges with the best four-year graduation rates.

TCNJ boasted a 75.9 percent four-year graduation rate for its 2018 cohort and represents the only New Jersey or Pennsylvania institution on the Almanac’s list.

While many institutions measure student success by using a six-year graduation rate, graduating in four years allows families to minimize tuition and other college-related expenses and enter the workforce as soon as possible.

“Tuition is the major driver of the expanding cost of attending college,” said TCNJ President Kathryn Foster. “While the expectation is that college is a four-year degree, the reality at many institutions is that many students take more than four years. Extra semesters or years add significant costs to the price tag. At TCNJ, our main goal is to put our students in position to spend four years with us and then move on to pursue their career or graduate education.”

TCNJ’s strong four-year graduate rate is a result of over 10 years of dedication and programs designed to put students in position to succeed. In 1999, the college had a six-year graduation rate of 78 percent, which, when compared to other institutions, was relatively strong. At the time, a conscious effort was made to focus on the four-year rate to help minimize cost to families. The academic transformation and emphasis on high-impact learning practices helped the college’s four-year rate climb from 64 percent in 2004.

In 2012, the college took additional steps including creating an integrated Division of Enrollment Management to provide students with a seamless support network across the arc of their college experience. From admissions and the transition to campus through to graduation, it was focused on providing the kind of support that leads to academic success and persistence through the program. The division continues that mission today.

For the full Chronicle of Higher Education Almanac rankings please visit https://www.chronicle.com/article/colleges-with-the-best-4-year-graduation-rates-2018

— Luke Sacks