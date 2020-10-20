Center for Future Educators names Jeanne DelColle director

The Center for Future Educators at TCNJ announced today that Jeanne DelColle has been appointed as its director.

DelColle is an award-winning social studies teacher who has collected numerous accolades during her 25-year career including NJ Council for the Humanities Teacher of the Year, NJ History Teacher of the Year, and 2012 NJ State Teacher of the Year.

“Working with the Center for Future Educators since 2011, I am a longtime fan of this innovative organization that is uniquely situated to build the pipeline of future educators from middle school through college,” said DelColle. “If we are willing to think outside the box, and I certainly am, there are unlimited possibilities when it comes to getting students excited about teaching, especially those students who may have never considered education as a profession.”

DelColle also previously spent a year and a half serving in a policy role at the NJ Department of Education where she created the NJ Teacher Advisory Panel to bring teacher voices to policy making. Her interest in policy led her to be named a National Hope Street Group Fellow to advocate for education on both the state and national levels.

“Dr. DelColle joins us with a wealth of both K-12 and Higher Ed experience, having served in a variety of roles and as a bridge between the different levels of schooling,” said Suzanne McCotter, dean of TCNJ’s School of Education. “Her background as New Jersey State Teacher of the Year is just one indicator of the ways in which her excellence and talent have been recognized.”

The lack of teachers and diversity among educators in the state are two of the major issues that DelColle will address immediately upon stepping into the role.

“It is painfully apparent that we have a teacher shortage – especially in recruiting and retaining educators of color – but we are confident that working alongside our partners at the CFE and with Dr. DelColle specifically, that we will see a new dawn that will bring about a transformation in our beloved profession,”said Steven Beatty, secretary-treasurer of the New Jersey Education Association.

The Center for Future Educators is a unique collaboration between the NJEA, TCNJ, and schools and universities across New Jersey. The goal of the CFE is to increase the quantity, quality, and diversity of the next generation of teachers for our state.

For more information on the Center for Future Educators at TCNJ please visit https://futureeducators.tcnj.edu/.

— Luke Sacks