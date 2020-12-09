Board of Trustees adopts resolution reaffirming commitment to inclusive excellence

At its December 8 meeting, The College of New Jersey’s Board of Trustees adopted a resolution that not only re-affirms the college’s commitment to racial and social justice and inclusion, but also promises board oversight and accountability from campus leadership for the hands-on work that needs to be done.

The College of New Jersey Board of Trustees Resolution Affirming Our Commitment to Racial and Social Justice and Inclusion, which was approved unanimously, also mandates that the commitments and principles it puts forth be included in any strategic planning the college undertakes moving forward. TCNJ President Kathryn A. Foster initiated a process earlier in the semester that will lead to the creation of a new strategic framework for the college by the end of the current academic year.

“The Board of Trustees is committed to leading by example and supporting the work of President Foster, Vice President for Inclusive Excellence James Felton, and all members of the community who work to bring inclusion to life on our campus,” said Board of Trustees Chair Susanne Svizeny. “The actions outlined in the resolution reflect our commitment to join with the community to accomplish this important work.”

To provide ongoing oversight of this work, the Board of Trustees will create a new standing committee, the Inclusive Excellence Committee, to which Vice President Felton will be the liaison.

To ensure progress and accountability, the resolution also states that “TCNJ’s Division of Inclusive Excellence shall prepare annually an actionable report to the campus community, to be delivered at such time that its recommendations and the consideration of racial and social justice are reflected in strategy, policy, decision making and budgeting across the institution.”