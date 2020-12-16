TCNJ named a “biggest bang for your buck” by Forbes

As the rising cost of higher education continues to impact families across the country, TCNJ has once again been recognized for offering strong academic programs at a reasonable cost.

The college was one of only 20 institutions nationally, and the only one in New Jersey, to be singled out in a BrokeScholar study that was reported on by Forbes.com in its story “Colleges That Give You The Biggest Bang For Your Buck In 2021.”

“This study recognizes what our students and alumni have known for a long time. TCNJ provides an exceptional education on par with the country’s best colleges and universities, but without the high sticker price,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Lisa Angeloni.

BrokeScholar “analyzed nearly 400 of the best colleges in the United States and evaluated them all in terms of their affordability and academic quality,” wrote Forbes Personal Finance Contributor Andrew DePietro. “The study found a variety of colleges, both public and private, that offer cheap tuition without skimping on high-quality education.”

TCNJ was also recognized by MONEY Magazine, which included the college on its August list of “The Best Colleges in America, Ranked by Value.”

— Luke Sacks