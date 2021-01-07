A brief reflection on yesterday’s events: A message to the campus community from President Foster

To the Campus Community:

I was hardly able to watch and yet unable to look away from the events unfolding at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. yesterday as Congress met for the Electoral College certification process. Having heard from numerous others in the TCNJ community, I know that I was not alone.

As the dynamics and implications of this historic moment in American democracy continue to be revealed—issues of equity, justice, our Constitution, politics and governance—we have an opportunity to affirm our college’s ideals of non-violent democratic debate and civil disagreement. I look forward to joining others in the spring semester to reflect and discuss, within and beyond the classroom, what this tells us about who we are as a nation and as a community of learners.

In commitment to our ideals,

Kathryn A. Foster

President