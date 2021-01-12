Alumni Association welcomes three new alumni chapters

TCNJ alumni across the globe have a new way to connect with each other, and their alma mater, thanks to the creation of three new alumni chapters. The Alumni Association Board announced the approval of a career and community studies chapter, a theatre chapter, and a New York City regional chapter.

These groups provide TCNJ alumni the opportunity to stay connected through specific academic and social activities that they were active in as a student. Alumni chapters engage in social, networking, and student enrichment programs and provide support to specific areas of the college.

“These chapters ensure that the college has a growing, active alumni base that is available for support and counsel,” says Pete Simons, president of the alumni association. “The college’s alumni comprise a wide variety of backgrounds, experiences, and talents. The alumni association is thrilled to be able to welcome these three new chapters and hopes to add more each year.”

With these additions, the Alumni Association now sponsors 22 different chapters, ranging from individual schools, academic departments, athletic teams, and extracurricular organizations.

“These chapters are another way for our alumni to share meaningful experiences together,” says Amy Walton, director of alumni engagement. “We’re lucky to continue to add to our robust offerings for our alumni community. We encourage all of our alumni to join as many of these chapters as they’d like.”

Anyone interested in joining an existing chapter or creating a new one is encouraged to email alumni@tcnj.edu.

— David Pavlak