TCNJ celebrates Black History Month

A talk by the co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter, weekly showcases of cultural empowerment apparel, and a panel on the importance of graffiti are just a sample of TCNJ’s programming for Black History Month 2021.

The celebrations begin on Monday, February 1 at noon with the raising of the Pan-African flag in front of Trenton Hall in conjunction with a program featuring remarks from students and administrators, and reflections on Martin Luther King Jr. from TCNJ’s own Rev. Jamal Johnson. All are invited to join via Zoom.

The flag has served as a representation of black people since early in the 19th century. The flag raising ceremony signifies the beginning of a month-long celebration of education and social events.

“This month-long celebration will feature discussions, lectures and other gatherings (virtually) meant to foster learning, engagement and expression about the many contributions of Black Americans and the African American diaspora on campus and around the world,” says James Felton III, vice president for inclusive excellence.

Highlights include:

African American Studies Teach-In

February 12, 3:30 p.m.

TCNJ faculty members Alma Khasawnih, Michael Mitchell, and Adaurennaya Onyewuenyi present their current research, followed by Q&A sessions.

Join via Zoom.

The “N” Word

February 17, 6 p.m. (part 1)

February 24, 6 p.m. (part 2)

RahK Lash explores the history, etymology, and usage of the N-word as well as the power of words.

Join via Zoom.

Alicia Garza

February 23, 6:30 p.m.

Alicia Garza is the co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter and the Black Lives Matter Global Network, founder of the Black Futures Lab, the and the co-founder of Supermajority.

Eddie Glaude

February 26, 12:30 p.m.

Eddie Glaude is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University, a columnist for Time and contributor to MSNBC. Join via Zoom.

All members of the campus community are invited to participate in the monthlong celebration. See the full calendar of events for more details, Zoom links, and registration information (where applicable).

The series is organized by the Black History Month Planning Committee and coordinated by the Division of Inclusive Excellence and African American Studies. All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.