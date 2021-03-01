TCNJ celebrates Women’s History Month with keynote speaker, documentary film, alumni panel, and more.

March 1, 2021 marks the beginning of Women’s History Month and TCNJ is holding a slate of events to honor and celebrate achievements of women throughout history.

The schedule of events for 2021 includes:

From 1919 Black Awakening to 2020 Black Lives Matter Movement

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 6 p.m. join via Zoom

This event features keynote speaker Michelle Duster who is a writer, speaker, professor, public historian, and champion of racial and gender equity. Duster has written, edited or contributed to 16 different books including her recently published “Ida B. The Queen: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B. Wells.”

Without A Whisper – Konnón:kwe

Documentary and Q & A with Mohawk Bear Clan Mother Louise Herne

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 6 p.m. join via Zoom

This event explores the origins of the women’s rights movement in the United States and the role of the Haudenosaunee tribe and other Native women in the discourse surrounding the view of a woman’s role around the time of the Seneca Falls Convention in 1848. The film follows Mohawk Bear Clan Mother Louise Herne and Professor Sally Roesch Wagner as they seek to correct the historical narrative.

TCNJ/WGSS Rutgers Law School Mentoring Event

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 6 p.m. join via Zoom

Sarah Frey, a TCNJ/WGSS alum, who is now vice president of the Women’s Law Forum at Rutgers Law School in Newark, will host a panel discussion with fellow Women Law students for prospective students — especially minority women — to guide them through the process of applying to law schools.

TCNJ/WGSS Annual Alum Panel

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 6 p.m. join via Zoom

Adjo Agbobli ’20, Chaya Himelfarb ’13 & ’18, Taylor Iodice ’15, Jack Marr ’16, and Lauren (Smith) Rainey ’04 will take part in an Alumni Panel moderated by Professor Ann Marie Nicolosi.

These events have been organized and sponsored by the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Department, the Office of the Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the Division of Inclusive Excellence. All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

— Julia Meehan ’22