TCNJ partners with Penn Medicine Princeton Health for on-campus vaccine event

A partnership between The College of New Jersey and Penn Medicine Princeton Health is adding to the nearly 6.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far in the state of New Jersey.

On Friday, April 16, Penn Medicine Princeton Health set up shop in the Brower Student Center and delivered 264 doses of the Moderna vaccine into the arms of college employees — faculty, staff, and student workers — in compliance with state eligibility guidelines.

“We join federal and state authorities in strongly encouraging you to get vaccinated as soon as you are eligible (except in the rare instances in which the vaccine is medically contraindicated),” wrote TCNJ President Kathryn A. Foster in an April 5 email to the campus community. “Our ability to return to campus in the fall, partake of a range of activities, and protect the health of TCNJ community members and our off-campus neighbors depends upon high levels of vaccination.”

Recipients will return to campus on Friday, May 14 to receive their second dose of the vaccine. Both doses are being provided at no-cost.

More than one-third of New Jersey adults have already been fully vaccinated and more than half have received at least one dose, according to NJ.com.

The college hopes to offer additional clinics in the near future for all members of the campus community. New Jersey’s vaccine eligibility expanded on Monday, April 19 to include individuals age 16 and older who live, work, or study in the state.

— Emily W. Dodd ’03