Interactive multimedia seniors to show off thesis projects in online event, Friday 5/14

The annual Interactive Multimedia Senior Showcase will take place on Friday, May 14 at 8 p.m. The virtual event will allow the largest-ever group of graduating IMM students to showcase their thesis projects to family, friends, and fellow students.

“I’m always blown away by the variety, innovation and sheer creativity of all the projects our students produce,” says Teresa Nakra, associate professor of interactive multimedia and member of the thesis faculty team. “We have some great projects like amazing 2-D animations, some playable games, and a VR project.”

The interactive multimedia major is designed to combine technical skills with artistic ways of thinking in areas like animation, visual storytelling, game design, music, fabrication and creative coding. The wide range of skills and specializations is reflected in the projects being showcased this semester.

The presenting seniors have been working on their projects for a year or more, combining their acquired skills with their passions to produce a project that is the summation of their college careers.

Daniel Felix, a graduating senior, is channeling his love for photography into a mini documentary exploring liminal spaces, a newly popularized topic in the medium that focuses on areas in transition between two states.

“I was initially inspired by a YouTube video about liminal space, but with my background in photography and art, I will be shedding new light on this topic with my artistic perspective,” he says.

Senior Braden Kirk has created a software-based plugin to be used with music-making tools like Logic Pro.

“Through IMM, I’ve learned skills for music production that I later used and considered within my visual work, and vice versa,” he explains. “IMM is perfect for providing a glimpse of what kind of creative opportunities and tools are available today.”

Although the presentation is traditionally held in person on campus, students have optimized their projects to be shown off in an online environment.

“One of the experiences we’ve all shared this past year is isolation and alienation from one another,” says Nakra. “Through their creativity, these projects showcase a look toward a hopeful future. It shows the resilience of our students and the ability to create in stressful and bleak conditions.”

— Julia Meehan ’22