TCNJ hosts commencement for Class of 2021

Across three sun-filled days and 14 socially distanced ceremonies, TCNJ conferred 2,243 degrees at its annual commencement held May 19–21 in Lions Stadium.

TCNJ President Kathryn Foster presided over all 14 ceremonies and offered the Class of 2021 strong words of encouragement for whatever lies ahead.

“From this day forward, no matter where life takes you, you will be a graduate of The College of New Jersey, one of the nation’s finest institutions of higher education,” Foster said. “Whatever your next chapter, whether it is graduate school, place of employment, or civic service, bring to it your strongest and surest Lions roar. The world needs that and the world needs you, now more than ever.”

The college followed the state’s health and safety protocols for capacity, physical distancing, and cleaning and all attendees utilized the TCNJ Roar app for daily self-check-ups. The ceremonies were staggered to allow staff to sanitize the seats between sessions.

Class of 2021 Student Body President Kenu Ogbevire, who plans to pursue an acting career, spoke to her classmates about the extra challenge of attending and ultimately graduating college in the midst of a global pandemic that impacted every corner of the world and changed the college experience in a way no graduating class had ever experienced before.

“The day has come for a class that has proven obstacles are not barriers,” Ogbevire said. “That aspiring, determined, and resilient students can still earn their degree in the midst of such unprecedented times. And during these unprecedented times, I invite you to dream. Dream about where you intend to be in the future and from this moment forward be relentless in the pursuit of that goal.”

Those who were not able to attend the ceremonies in person were able to watch live via a web stream for each ceremony, which are archived and remain viewable at commencement.tcnj.edu.

— Luke Sacks