Avery Faigenbaum wins ACSM best paper award

The American College of Sports Medicine selected an article for which TCNJ Health and Exercise Science Professor Avery Faigenbaum was the lead author for its 2020 Best Paper of the Year award.

“Making a Strong Case for Prioritizing Muscular Fitness in Youth Physical Activity Guidelines” was published in Current Sports Medicine Reports in December 2020. The article recognizes the shared importance of strength, skill and aerobic activities for girls and boys and challenges traditional exercise recommendations for today’s youth.

“Besides COVID-19, physical inactivity is another pandemic that has surged throughout the nation,” Faigenbaum said. “In the exercise science field, we were well aware of increasing levels of physical inactivity before COVID-19. An unfortunate side effect of social distancing and remote learning is a reduction in daily physical activity in school-age youth that has led to an exacerbation of this societal challenge.”

Recommending a new pediatric activity pyramid for promoting ongoing participation in active play, exercise and sport activities, the article was co-authored by: James P. MacDonald, MD, FACSM of Ohio State University College of Medicine; Andrea Stracciolini, M.D., FACSM, FAAP of Harvard Medical School; and Tamara Rial Rebullido, PhD of Tamara Rial Exercise & Women’s Health.

“Dr. Faigenbaum has spent his career advocating for youth health and fitness. He creates novel ways to excite today’s youth to engage in a wide range of movement activities, researches best practices for fitness improvement and engages medical professionals to fight youth inactivity,” said Anne Farrell, professor and chair of TCNJ’s Department of Health and Exercise Science. “His vast contributions have changed the way the fields of exercise physiology, physical education and youth sports engage and train children in developmentally appropriate fitness.”

Carole Kenner, dean of TCNJ’s School of Nursing, Health, and Exercise Science Dean said, “One of the college’s best kept secrets is its highly esteemed faculty. Dr. Faigenbaum’s award-winning authorship is an example of how our scholars provide thought leadership in their fields.”

With chapter members from more than 80 countries worldwide, American College of Sports Medicine is a sports medicine and exercise science membership organization that promotes and integrates scientific research, education, and practical applications to maintain and enhance physical performance, fitness, health, and quality of life.