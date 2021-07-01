TCNJ receives anonymous $5 million gift

President Kathryn A. Foster announced at the June meeting of the TCNJ Foundation Board of Directors that the college has received an anonymous donation of $5 million, the largest unrestricted gift given by an individual to the college. These funds will allow the college to foster academic innovation, further its commitment to the neighboring communities, and improve facilities for TCNJ’s student-athletes.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of this donor,” said TCNJ President Kathryn Foster. “This gift will allow us to make meaningful investments that will improve the experience of our students and make a difference in Trenton, Ewing, and beyond.”

The allocation of funds, unanimously approved by the foundation board, is as follows:

$2 million to create an Academic Innovation Fund that will enable the college to sustain its position as an institution at the forefront of educational excellence.

$2 million for a Greater Trenton Commitment Fund that will be used toward program development and support; stipends; and TCNJ’s ongoing commitment to Ewing, Trenton, and the greater region.

$1 million to the athletics department for an upgrade of the Packer Hall (gymnasium) lobby and weight room, and the establishment of the TCNJ Hall of Champions.

“We are grateful to — and inspired by — TCNJ’s donor community for its continued support of our students, faculty, staff, and our beautiful campus despite the challenges we all have faced the last year,” said Vice President for College Advancement John P. Donohue. “This gift, and so many others, are crucial in providing outstanding opportunities and outcomes for TCNJ students and faculty.”

