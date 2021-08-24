The Shop @ TCNJ awarded $100,000 grant

The Shop @ TCNJ, a food pantry that opened its doors in February 2019, recently received a $100,000 grant to continue the fight against food insecurity on TCNJ’s campus and in local communities.

The grant, which is part of Governor Murphy’s “Hunger Free Campus” initiative, will allow The Shop @ TCNJ to expand programming around hunger and homelessness awareness, add more fresh food options, add a mobile/drop-and-go service, and reconvene its hunger task force.

“This grant will increase our ability to develop plans for programming and awareness while we continue to develop a sustainability plan,” said Alexa Horvath, case manager for the TCNJ CARES program. “Through the expansion of The Shop, we will be better able to provide information and resources to help alleviate hunger on our campus and in our local communities, reduce the stigma associated with accessing The Shop, and provide easy access to these services and resources.”

Since opening its doors, The Shop @ TCNJ has served over 300 members of the TCNJ and local communities. The grant will ensure The Shop can continue assisting those that need it most.

“National data suggests that nearly 30–40 percent of college students have some level of food insecurity,” Horvath said. “We know that sustainability over the long term will be important to make sure that this is a resource that we can provide well into the future.”

The Shop @ TCNJ is co-operated by the Dean of Students Office and Campus Police Services. It is located in the TCNJ campus police substation in Campus Town, next to the fitness center. It is ADA accessible and has parking directly in front of the building. It is open to all members of the community, not just those affiliated with the college.

Additionally, The Shop @ TCNJ has been a collaborative effort between the college, the AmeriCorps Scholars program within the Bonner Institute, and the Mercer Street Friends Food Bank.

— Luke Sacks