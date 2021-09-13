TCNJ remains top-ranked public college in region

U.S. News & World Report released its 2022 Best Colleges rankings today and The College of New Jersey again received high marks. TCNJ ranked sixth overall and remains first among public colleges, in the “Best Regional Universities—North” category. TCNJ has held the top spot in its region among public colleges since 1991.

The college ranked first in the region in average freshman retention rate (94 percent). TCNJ also ranked second in actual six-year graduation rate (86 percent), and ranked fourth among all institutions in the region for the highest percentage of freshmen coming from the top 25 percent of their high school class (67 percent).

TCNJ ranked seventh in the region for best undergraduate teaching programs and second in the regional ranking for best colleges for veterans.

The college recently received high marks from other publications as well. TCNJ moved up one spot to fourth in The Chronicle of Higher Education‘s ranking of public colleges with the highest four-year graduation rate among highly residential public colleges.

The Princeton Review also named TCNJ one of the best 387 colleges in the nation for 2022, based on student evaluations.

The complete U.S. News & World Report 2022 rankings, as well methodologies, can be found at https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges.