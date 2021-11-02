TCNJ partners with Thomas Jefferson University to add 4+3 doctoral physical therapy program 

TCNJ announced today that starting with the fall 2022 incoming first-year class, the college will offer a doctoral program in physical therapy in conjunction with Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

Students in this new program can earn both a bachelor’s of science or bachelor of arts and a doctor of physical therapy degree in seven years. Students will spend the first four years of the program at TCNJ and then, provided academic requirements are met, proceed to Jefferson’s College of Rehabilitation Sciences for the final three years.

“Over the past decade we have seen an increase in the number of students wanting to pursue a degree in physical therapy,” said Lisa Angeloni, vice president of enrollment management at TCNJ. “We wanted to collaborate with a strong program where our students have had success in the past, so Thomas Jefferson University is the perfect partner.”

“TCNJ has an excellent reputation for preparing students to enter the next phase of their education and careers, and a longstanding commitment to collaboration. This is in lockstep with Jefferson’s learning model that blends theory and hands-on learning with interprofessional education,” said Mark Tykocinski, MD, executive vice president and provost, Thomas Jefferson University.

This dual degree program provides seven applicants each cycle who meet academic requirements guaranteed admission into the program upon arrival at TCNJ.

“Thomas Jefferson believes in our students and is showing their faith by allowing for immediate admission to the program once a student arrives at the college,” Angeloni said.

Learn more about the dual degree program.