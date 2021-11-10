TCNJ receives bronze in the Global Equity & Inclusion Scorecard for Global Education Programming

The College of New Jersey has completed Diversity Abroad’s Global Equity & Inclusion Scorecard and earned a Bronze rating. This assessment tool leverages Diversity Abroad’s Global Equity & Inclusion Guidelines, and is a gold standard for identifying, implementing, and evaluating diversity and inclusion policies and practices in the field of global education.

Taking a systematic approach, Diversity Abroad’s Global Equity & Inclusion Scorecard includes an assessment with a robust set of indicators, ranging from Strategy and Communications to Academics and Student Success. Identifying operational effectiveness and inclusive excellence are essential if institutions and organizations are to expand access to and effectively leverage global education opportunities to positively impact the success of all students.

“The Bronze rating shows TCNJ is making progress in developing and enhancing inclusive policies and practices that support the success of students throughout various opportunities within global engagement,” said Christa Olson, executive director of Global Engagement at TCNJ. “We are committed to making continual progress towards developing and implementing best practices and policies that support an internal organizational climate of inclusion and belonging and fosters equitable access to the benefits of education abroad.”

As the leading membership organization focused on diversity and inclusion in global education, Diversity Abroad developed this Scorecard to assist international education offices and organizations to map, measure, and improve the effectiveness of diversity, equity, and inclusion in international programming.

— Luke Sacks