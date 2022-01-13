TCNJ participating in Garden State Guarantee program

TCNJ announced today that it will participate in the Garden State Guarantee program, a new initiative from the state of New Jersey.

The Garden State Guarantee, which begins with the 2022–23 academic year, is New Jersey’s promise to make a college degree more accessible and affordable. By reducing out-of-pocket costs for students and families, New Jersey is limiting the amount of debt that residents must borrow to attend an in-state, public college or university. This program further builds on Governor Phil Murphy’s commitment to improving college affordability.

New Jersey residents who attend an in-state, public, four-year institution and have an annual adjusted gross income between $0 and $65,000 will pay a net price of $0 for tuition and fees during their third and fourth years of study. Students who have AGIs between $65,001 and $80,000 will pay a discounted net price of no more than $7,500 for tuition and fees.

“The Garden State Guarantee will go a long way towards ensuring low-income families in New Jersey have access to a college education,” said TCNJ President Kathryn A. Foster. “A bachelor’s degree is a powerful driver of economic mobility and I applaud the state for investing in its citizens in this way.”

The Garden State Guarantee covers the cost of tuition and fees that are not already covered by federal and state financial aid or other scholarships. Students must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credits per semester) and must be working toward completing their first bachelor’s degree.

Students will automatically be considered for the Garden State Guarantee when they complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or, if they qualify as a NJ Dreamer, the NJ Alternative Financial Aid Application.

The deadline to apply for academic year 2022–23 is April 15, 2022.

