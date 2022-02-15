TCNJ launches study abroad program in Taiwan

Starting this summer, up to 15 TCNJ students per year will have the opportunity to study abroad at Tamkang University in Taiwan, thanks to a partnership between the college and the Taiwanese government.

The Huayu BEST (Bilingual Exchanges of Selected Talent) Program will include a language partnership for TCNJ students to practice Mandarin and a community service program, called the Hands Together Project, where students visit a local Taiwanese high school to exchange learning skills and encourage local students to learn English.

“Our students will have the extraordinary opportunity to immerse themselves in their language studies in a way that wouldn’t be possible in the U.S.,” said Celia Liu, visiting assistant professor of world language and cultures. “They will get to use their skills in real-world situations and interact with native Chinese speakers every day.”

Beyond the classroom, TCNJ students also will engage with the faculty and students of Tamkang University, and the local community, in a variety of ways.

“Outside of the academic benefits, our students will get to experience all Taiwan has to offer culturally,” Liu said. “Taiwan is considered to be one of Asia’s best-kept secrets. The innovative fusion between old traditions with modern day ideas has given rise to a thriving economy and diverse culture that our students will get to experience first-hand.”

