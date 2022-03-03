Julie Williams earns national honor from the Society of Health and Physical Educators

Julie Williams, a health and physical education teaching major, has been selected as the SHAPE America “Major of the Year.”

This national award celebrates outstanding undergraduate students in the fields of health, physical education, recreation, and dance.

“Winning this award has shown me that I am positively contributing to my future profession,” Williams, a senior, said. “All I want is to make a positive impact on my students and colleagues, and I am beyond excited to continue these efforts as I complete my undergraduate studies this spring.”

Williams has served as the TCNJ’s HPET representative for SHAPE NJ and has presented/co-presented at its annual conference multiple times. She also has contributed to health and physical education teaching publication sites and is actively engaged on TCNJ’s campus outside of the health and exercise science major.

“Julie exemplifies what it is to be both a TCNJ HPET major and future teaching professional,” said Anne Farrell, department chair and professor in the health and exercise science program. “Her hard work and dedication over the past few years earned her this special recognition.”

TCNJ has a strong history of HPET majors being recognized at the state, district, and national levels for their exceptional work in the field. Williams is the fifth HPET major in the past eight years to be selected for the SHAPE America honor.

“I attribute much of my success to the opportunities made possible by my experiences at TCNJ,” Williams said. “I have been immersed in real teaching since fall semester of my freshman year. Teaching real lessons to my peers for three straight semesters gave me the confidence and readiness I needed.”

Faculty advisers and professors nominate one outstanding student per major per college/university for the SHAPE America award. Each nominee must meet minimum requirements including being a current SHAPE America member and earning a qualifying degree. They also must be a junior or senior with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, and have provided service to their school or community for a minimum of two years during their undergraduate career.