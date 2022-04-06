Day of Giving donations hit seven-year high

For the seventh consecutive year, the TCNJ community came together in support of the college during its annual Day of Giving. In total, more than 2,000 lions and friends raised more than $388,000.

TCNJ set a new record for total dollars raised through its Day of Giving campaign. Athletics led the day with the greatest number of donors (945) and most money raised ($117,409). Of the college’s seven schools, the School of Business topped the leaderboard with 148 donors contributing $32,804.

“The Day of Giving success is a testament to the dedicated group that makes up the TCNJ community,” says John Donohue, vice president for college advancement. “Students, alumni, faculty, staff, parents, and friends — their overwhelming generosity is rooted in the value they see in this institution and its educational mission. We’re incredibly appreciative of the support.”

Among the day’s highlights:

Total donors: 2019

Total dollars raised: $388,261

Alumni who donated: 816

Alumni contributions: $184,786.68

The Class of 2001 raised the most money with $18,890.

“What excites me every year about Day of Giving is the incredible impact it has on our students,” says Christina Dibartolo ’14, manager of annual giving. “These gifts provide stipends for unpaid internships, funding for travel to present at conferences, athletics, and so much more.”

— David Pavlak