TCNJ Foundation Board elects David Rago to board

The College of New Jersey Foundation has elected David Rago, owner of Rago Arts and Auction Center in Lambertville, NJ, to its Board of Directors.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Rago as a new member of the Board of Directors,” said Elaine Rocha ’95, chair of the board. “He brings a wealth of experience, expertise, passion for his alma mater and will be a tremendous asset to the foundation as we further our mission of keeping a TCNJ education affordable and accessible to residents of the State of New Jersey and beyond.”

“TCNJ has always been special to me, dating back to my time as a student at the college” Rago said. “It was an honor, of course, to be elected to the foundation board and I look forward to figuring out where I can best be of service to the college and then dig in.”

A preeminent expert in the field of American ceramics, art, and pottery, Rago began dealing in American decorative ceramics at the age of 17 and has authored several titles on the subject. He also lectures nationally and has appeared regularly on the PBS series, “The Antiques Roadshow” since its inception in 1996.

Rago Arts and Auction Center is a leading U.S. auction house with $30 million in annual sales. It serves thousands of sellers and buyers yearly, providing global reach, personal service, and competitive commissions for single pieces, collections, and estates.

Rago was awarded his BA in English from TCNJ in 2016. He and his wife Suzanne Perrault have established The David Rago and Suzanne Perrault Faculty Endowment and are generous annual donors to TCNJ’s School of The Arts and Communication.

About TCNJ Foundation

The College of New Jersey Foundation encourages and receives philanthropic support to expand access to and enhance the outstanding educational and community service opportunities provided to students at The College of New Jersey. The foundation carries out its mission by establishing funds for student support, learning experiences, academic enrichment and capital improvement. By promoting a culture of philanthropy, and through prudent investment, stewardship, and accountability to donors and the community, the foundation advances the college’s mission and reputation as a nationally recognized public institution.