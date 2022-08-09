Golden Lion Society engages post-50th-anniversary alumni

TCNJ’s Alumni Engagement office announced the establishment of The Golden Lion Society, a premiere affinity group designed to provide meaningful engagement opportunities with The College of New Jersey. The society is composed of alumni who have previously celebrated the 50th anniversary of their graduation from the college.

TCNJ’s Golden Lions are among the most passionate and engaged graduates in the alumni family and represent the strong foundation and great traditions of their alma mater.

“The Office of Alumni Engagement received such an outpouring of enthusiasm from classes celebrating their 50th reunion that it only made sense to create a special affinity group for those wanting to continue to engage with the college beyond that special achievement,” said Amy Walton, director of alumni engagement. “The Golden Lions Society will unite these class years and offer many special opportunities for this group to come together to share history and build memories.”

Membership in The Golden Lion Society comes with new recognition and benefits, including exclusive programming and new ways to connect with fellow alumni.

Given the exclusive nature of The Golden Lion Society, Alumni Engagement has planned a variety of special events throughout the year, including:

Golden Lion Celebration at Homecoming on October 22, 2022

Mimosa toast at the bronze lion statue before Homecoming Alumni Brunch

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres with President Foster at the President’s Holiday Party in December

Lions Pride Lunch during Alumni Weekend on April 22, 2023, where members of the Class of 1973 will be inducted into the society

All of these events will be great opportunities to connect with your classmates and to celebrate together. For more information, please email alumni@tcnj.edu.