TCNJ remains top-ranked public college in region

U.S. News & World Report released its 2023 Best Colleges rankings today and The College of New Jersey again received high marks. TCNJ ranked fifth overall and remains first among public colleges in the “Best Regional Universities—North” category. TCNJ has held the top spot in its region among public colleges every year since 1991.

The college ranked first in the region in average freshman retention rate (93 percent). TCNJ also ranked third in actual six-year graduation rate (87 percent), and ranked sixth among all institutions in the region for the highest percentage of freshmen coming from the top 25 percent of their high school class (64 percent).

TCNJ also ranked second in the regional ranking for best colleges for veterans and seventh in the region for innovation.

The college received high praise in other recently announced rankings as well. The Princeton Review named TCNJ one of the best 388 colleges in the nation for 2023, based on student evaluations and the college was named a best college for student voting by Washington Monthly.

The complete U.S. News & World Report 2023 rankings, as well methodologies, can be found at https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges.