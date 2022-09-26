TCNJ mourns the passing of former New Jersey Governor Jim Florio ’62

TCNJ mourns the passing of former New Jersey Governor and TCNJ alumnus Jim Florio ’62, who passed away at the age of 85.

Florio, who graduated magna cum laude with a degree in social studies from Trenton State College, served as New Jersey’s 49th Governor from 1990-94. He also represented South Jersey’s 1st congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1974 until his election as governor.

“Governor Florio was ahead of his time with his commitment to social justice, equity, and protecting the environment, among other issues,” said TCNJ President Kathryn A. Foster. “His vision, tenacity, and tireless work for the citizens of our state and country during his three decades in public office should serve as an inspiration for college students for generations to come.”

Over the years Florio’s connection to the college remained strong and he returned to campus for a variety of events and celebrations including his 50th class reunion in 2012 and the launch of the Campaign for TCNJ in 2015.