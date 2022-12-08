TCNJ President Kathryn Foster establishes Foster Distinguished Visitor Series

Beginning this spring, TCNJ will see the first of many high-profile and diverse speakers brought to campus through a new series established by a gift from TCNJ President Kathryn A. Foster.

“President Foster has generously donated $250,000 to the college in order to create the Foster Distinguished Visitor Series,” said John Donohue, vice president of college advancement and the executive director of the TCNJ Foundation. “Her gift reflects her strong commitment to enriching the intellectual discourse on campus and exposing our community to a wide-range of outside speakers and perspective on key issues.”

The new fund will bring a series of nationally-known scholars, artists, writers, scientists, political leaders, and other luminaries to campus for a combination of in-person public presentations and small-group discussions with students, faculty, staff, partners, and friends of the college.

“This series will enhance the college’s reputation for being a nexus of broad-based and relevant dialogue on timely issues,” Foster said. “I envision inspiring presenters engaging with members of our community on a range of cultural, artistic, and political topics.” Foster said.

To maximize the impact of the gift, the funds will be fully distributed over the 2023­­­­­­­–2027 academic years. By allocating approximately $50,000 in each of those years, the fund will make it possible for TCNJ to attract extraordinary and noteworthy guests to campus.

A group of faculty and staff members from across campus will serve on a selection committee to identify distinguished visitors to participate in the series.

The fund will bring its initial Foster Distinguished Visitor to campus in March 2023 in support of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the African American Studies program at the college.

For more information on the Foster Distinguished Visitor Series please contact John Donohue at jdonohue@tcnj.edu.