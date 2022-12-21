In the Club: Healing Arts

“In the Club” is a series that showcases some of the 230+ recognized student organizations at TCNJ. Want to have your club featured? Drop a line to tcnjtoday@tcnj.edu to be considered for a future story.

“There are no mistakes, just happy accidents.” — Bob Ross

Lindsey Helmbrecht ’23 learned of Bob Ross by hearing stories from her grandfather and her aunt, who painted along to his television show whenever it aired.

“It was a way for them to bond and they still talk about it to this day. Bob Ross and his painting show was something for them to cherish together,” she said. Helmbrecht now carries on this legacy as president of the Healing Arts Club, continuing the tradition of the Bob Ross Paint-Along night as a club-favorite activity.

Healing Arts is one of few art clubs at TCNJ, which is what drew Jack Hanstein ’23 to be involved with the executive board since his freshman year.

“It’s a place where people who are not studying art can come and continue to do what they love without being in that major,” he said.

The club meets monthly and explores different art forms, such as marble painting, clay sculpting, and sand art. They kick off every meeting with a “Mental Health Minute,” allowing members to unwind with breathing exercises and meditation before creating their masterpieces.

“Art has always been a meditative thing for me. To work in a calm, expressive environment really drew me towards art,” Helmbrecht said.

“It’s always easy to come to these meetings,” said Mary Ziminski ’26. “The events are always fun and chill, and there’s not a big commitment, which is good when you have a lot of classes but are trying to create your own routine.”

Healing Arts will have elections for a new cabinet during the spring 2023 semester. If you are looking to chill out with a canvas or become more involved on campus, check out their Instagram @healingartstcnj.

— Kaitlyn Bonomo ’23