TCNJ launches new certificate in health and risk communications

The College of New Jersey’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences is launching a graduate certificate in health and risk communications to equip key members of the workforce with the necessary tools and knowledge to engage the community in pursuing healthier, less risky lives.

This online certificate will prepare graduate students to develop and deploy the most appropriate health and risk communication strategies for informing and motivating target audiences in order to improve their physical and mental health.

“This innovative certificate represents a vibrant alignment of the interests of students, the expertise of faculty, and the needs of employers,” said John C. Pollock, professor of communication studies and public health, who created the certificate. “We expect it to become an immensely popular graduate offering.”

The program will teach students the skills they need in order to develop, implement, and evaluate a health communication plan, including research, program design and program testing. Students will learn about health communication campaigns in a variety of settings and mediums, including community contexts, social media, digital health platforms, and even interactive video games.

“Health and risk communication is a necessary and constantly used skill in public health in order to engage at-risk populations with tailored communications that aim to improve health outcomes,” said Sylvia Twersky, associate professor and graduate director in TCNJ’s Department of Public Health. “This certificate lets students build their skills working with published experts in the field who bring their real-world experiences to the classroom.”

The certificate consists of four courses — three required and a fourth elective based on student interest — for a total of 12 credits. Courses taken as part of the certificate program can also be applied toward the Master’s in Public Health degree.

Visit the program’s website for more information.

— Luke Sacks