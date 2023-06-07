TCNJ accounting and marketing programs earn high marks from WSJ

This spring, The Wall Street Journal released its rankings of the top marketing and accounting programs in the country and The College of New Jersey ranked among the best in the nation for public colleges.

The accounting program ranked ninth for post-graduate accounting salaries ($74,581) over the first 10 years following graduation and the marketing program ranked 16th for post-graduate marketing salaries ($101,135) during that same timeframe.

The annual Wall Street Journal list, done in partnership with College Pulse, focuses on the return on investment that students see after they graduate.

“TCNJ’s accounting program consistently ranks among the best programs to prepare students to become successful accountants,” said Bea Chiang, chair of the accounting department. “This is evidenced by our high CPA pass rate, high participation rate in internships, and average job placement rate over 96 percent.”

“This ranking speaks to the motivation and abilities of our students, as well as the education they received at TCNJ,” said John McCarty, chair of the marketing department. “Perhaps more importantly, given that the rankings are based on salaries over a 10-year period, it is a reflection of our graduates’ abilities to succeed and grow in their careers. It is gratifying to know that we may have played a part in instilling them with a desire to keep learning and growing after college.”

Check out the full 2023 Wall Street Journal/College Pulse College rankings for more information and methodology.

— Luke Sacks