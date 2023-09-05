TCNJ partners with Uwill to expand student mental health support

The College of New Jersey has partnered with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, to enhance and expand the college’s existing counseling capabilities. TCNJ adds teletherapy and crisis support at a time of increased mental health challenges among college students. Uwill’s proprietary technology facilitates immediate appointments with licensed mental health counselors based on student needs and preferences, and for students dealing with a mental health crisis, provides a direct crisis connection with a licensed therapist.

“TCNJ CAPS is excited to partner with Uwill as another great option for TCNJ students to access mental health services,” said Beverly Mason, director of Counseling and Prevention Services. “We are especially glad that Uwill has 24/7 crisis coverage and allows students to see providers when CAPS may be closed, such as in the evening or over weekends.”

In a fall 2021 questionnaire conducted by the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education, over 70 percent of New Jersey students rated their stress and anxiety levels as higher or much higher than the previous year, with 40 percent of students indicating they were concerned about their mental health in light of the pandemic.

“With the addition of Uwill, we are thrilled to expand our mental health services by providing our students with easy access to support whenever they are in need,” said Rafia Siddiq, assistant director of Health Promotion and Resiliency in the Division of Student Affairs. “We are hopeful that TCNJ students will find this service beneficial in helping to prioritize their mental health.”

TCNJ students can access Uwill online at any time by visiting caps.tcnj.edu/teletherapy. Uwill is private, secure, and confidential.

This partnership is part of the state of New Jersey’s ongoing efforts to address the growing mental health crisis among young adults. Governor Phil Murphy and Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges announced a partnership with Uwill in May 2023 to support students across 45 institutions of higher education throughout New Jersey. By partnering directly with Uwill, New Jersey is the first state in the nation to offer comprehensive tele-mental health services to college students through a statewide approach that spans both public and private institutions of higher education. The services offered through this partnership are made possible by $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds that were allocated to OSHE in the State’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget for tele-mental health support. The funding complements the State’s $16 million investment for institutions of higher education to develop community provider partnerships and build multicultural competency among faculty and staff through professional development opportunities.

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, real-time data, and support.

About Uwill

Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to expand and enhance a college’s mental health offerings, Uwill partners with 200 institutions including Babson College, University of Michigan, Columbus State Community College, and University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com.